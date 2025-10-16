Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro: Launch Date and Details Revealed

Great news for smartphone lovers in Pakistan and around the world! Realme has officially announced the launch date for its much-awaited Realme GT 8 Series. The new lineup, which will include the Realme GT8, will be unveiled in China on October 21. Moreover, the company has already teased some very impressive features for its top-of-the-line Pro model.

While details about the standard model are still a secret, the GT 8 Pro is shaping up to be a real powerhouse. Let’s dive into what we know so far.

Major Upgrades in Battery and Charging

The biggest improvements are coming to the battery. The phone will pack a huge 7,000 mAh battery, which is a significant upgrade and promises excellent, long-lasting performance. It also keeps the incredibly fast 120W wired charging. Therefore, you can charge the giant battery in no time. Additionally, for the first time, the phone will support 50W fast wireless charging, making it easier than ever to power up your phone on a wireless charger.

It also includes 10W reverse wireless charging. This feature lets you use your phone to charge other devices, like wireless headphones. Additionally, the phone will support other common charging standards, so you won’t have to worry about carrying a specific charger everywhere.

A Slimmer and Lighter Design

Interestingly, even with a bigger battery and a new wireless charging system, the Realme GT 8 is now slimmer and lighter than the previous model. It weighs only 214 grams and is just 8.2mm thick. This makes the new Realme phone surprisingly comfortable to hold and carry.

Realme GT 8: A True Gaming Smartphone

When it comes to speed, this phone is built to perform. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. This means all your apps, tasks, and games will run incredibly smoothly.

For gamers, Realme has included a special R1 gaming display chip, making this a true gaming smartphone. This chip works to make games look sharper and run smoother. For instance, it allows you to play games at a high QHD resolution with a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. This technology is specially optimized for popular titles like Valorant Mobile, ensuring you get the best possible gaming experience.