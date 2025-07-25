Realme fans have something exciting to look forward to. The brand is planning a big launch later this year. Last year, Realme launched the GT 7 Pro in China in November. The non-Pro version, GT 7, came much later in April. But this time, things will be different. A new leak suggests that Realme will launch the GT 8 and GT 8 Pro at the same time. According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, both models will arrive in October. This is a change in Realme’s usual launch strategy.

Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro to Launch Together: What We Know So Far

The Realme GT 8 Pro is to come with some top-end features. Reports say it will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. This new chip is set to launch in September. So, the GT 8 Pro will be among the first phones to have it.

The leaks do not stop there. The GT 8 Pro is also reported to feature a high-quality display and a large battery. One leak says the phone will have a “2K” resolution screen. It may also include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Battery life looks impressive too. The phone might pack a battery larger than 7,000 mAh. It will also support 100W wired charging. This means users can charge it very quickly.

One feature that stands out is the camera. The GT 8 Pro could come with a periscope telephoto lens. Rumours say it will have a massive 200 MP resolution. If true, this will put the GT 8 Pro ahead of many rivals in the camera game.

Realme seems to be working hard to make the GT 8 Pro a strong upgrade over the GT 7 Pro. With better specs and new features, the phone could attract many buyers.

More leaks and details are expected soon. As the launch month of October comes closer, fans can expect more official news. If Realme sticks to this plan, the GT 8 and GT 8 Pro could make a big splash in the market.

Stay tuned for updates about these upcoming phones. Realme might just surprise everyone again with its latest flagship series.