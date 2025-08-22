If you are one of those who is looking for a new phone with a massive battery, then you should wait a bit. Two sub-brands of oppo are currently working on two phones with massive batteries. According to some leaks, the Realme GT 8 will come with a gigantic 8,000 mAh battery. The same is the case with the OnePlus Ace 6. More interestingly, both smartphones are coming out in October.

According to a new rumour, they will both have a battery capacity of around 8,000 mAh. That would make them record-breaking for each of the two brands, since neither Realme nor OnePlus have so far launched a smartphone with such a huge battery.

Realme GT 8 and OnePlus Ace 6: The Next Big Battery Smartphones

Both these smartphones are direct competitors to the Honor Power. This was the first mainstream device that brought an 8,000 mAh battery to the market, back in April. Let’s see what else the phones will get to compete in the market.

Anyhow, the rumours have revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 will have a “1.5K” resolution screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate. Obviously, to stand out in the market, the phone should have some impressive specs too. The reports have further revealed that the phone will launch alongside the OnePlus 15.

If we talk about the Realme GT 8, it will launch with the GT 8 Pro. The Realme GT 8 series will feature some impressive specs, including the cameras.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about these phones. We will surely reveal more information when we get to know more about these in the coming days. So stay tuned.

