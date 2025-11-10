Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin Edition: Specs and Unique F1 Design

Imad KhanLast Updated: Nov 10, 2025
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin Edition

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin Edition is now available for racing fans in China. This special phone celebrates the Aston Martin Aramco F1 team, offering a unique look and collector’s items.

Exclusive Aston Martin Edition Design

The special edition phone stands out with its race-inspired features:

  • Unique Color: It features a striking turquoise rear panel.
  • Team Branding: The phone proudly displays the Aston Martin Aramco F1 team badge and design elements.
  • Neon Accents: The phone includes bright neon yellow accents, including a neon yellow power button, matching the racing team’s colors.
  • Custom Software: The phone offers a special Aston Martin Aramco F1 team user interface (UI). This includes redesigned app icons, unique wallpapers, and a custom lock screen.

Collector’s Box and Accessories

The device comes in a unique collector’s edition box packed with F1-inspired items:

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin Edition collectors box

  • Camera Decor: Customers get two extra camera decorative pieces, both featuring a cool carbon-fiber finish.
  • Protective Cases: The box includes two stylish phone cases.
  • Unique Tools: A custom-designed SIM-ejector tool is also included.
  • Standard Charger: A charger is provided for convenience.

Power and Performance

Despite the special design, the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin Edition has the same powerful internal components as the standard Realme GT 8 Pro.

  • Processor: It runs on the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 system-on-a-chip (SoC).
  • Display: The phone features a large 6.79-inch AMOLED display.
  • Battery: Powering the device is a massive 7,000mAh battery.
  • Camera: The phone boasts a powerful Ricoh GR triple rear camera setup, featuring an impressive 200MP periscope telephoto unit.

This Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin Edition is a must-have for any fan who wants high-end smartphone performance combined with an exclusive Formula 1 design. The limited availability makes this device highly sought after by collectors. It successfully brings the excitement of the racetrack into your pocket.

