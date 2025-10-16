Realme GT 8 Pro Brings Interchangeable Camera Housing and Eco-Friendly Design

Realme is getting ready to launch its GT 8 series in China next week, and the upcoming GT 8 Pro is already creating buzz. The phone will be the first from the company to feature Ricoh Imaging’s custom camera tuning, promising a big leap in photography performance. But that’s not all, Realme is also introducing something unique. Realme GT 8 Pro will come with an interchangeable camera housing and an eco-friendly design.

The Realme GT 8 Pro will let users swap out the camera housing with different designs. The setup includes two Torx screws on the sides to hold the module in place. Realme has added magnets to make attaching and removing the housing easy and secure.

Users can choose from square, round, and robot-style camera housings. Each design will come in different materials and colours, giving buyers the freedom to personalise the look of their phone.

This modular design is something rarely seen in smartphones. It’s not yet clear if third-party makers will be allowed to create their own camera modules, or if Realme will keep it exclusive. However, the design could make repairs and replacements simpler, something many smartphone users would welcome.

Realme also revealed that the GT 8 Pro will come with a new paper-like recycled leather back. This material is eco-friendly, wear-resistant, and corrosion-resistant, yet incredibly thin — just 0.02mm thick. It gives the phone a soft, premium feel while being sustainable at the same time.

A step forward for Realme design

With its interchangeable camera housing and recycled leather back, the Realme GT 8 Pro stands out from other smartphones on the market. The company seems to be blending style, innovation, and sustainability into one package.

As the launch date approaches, fans are eager to see how this modular design will perform in real-world use — and whether it sparks a new trend in the smartphone industry.