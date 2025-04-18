Samsung launched three of its Galaxy A series smartphones in the country. Now all the eyes are on other smartphone brands to see what they launch to compete with these phones. Realme, one of the leading smartphone brands, is famous for launching a every range of smartphones. Realme launched its powerful smartphone GT 7 Pro in China last November. Later, the company launched the phone globally. Now it’s time to get details about its successor. According to the latest leak, Realme is actively working on the GT 8 Pro.

According to the details, the Realme GT 8 Pro will come with the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The smartphone will have a metal frame. It will come with a “2K” resolution screen. One of the key features of the phone will be its ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme GT 8 Pro Leak Reveals 200MP Periscope Camera, 7,000mAh Battery

Additionally, the phone will have a massive 7,000 mAh battery, which is insane. We have already reported that Chinese companies are now actively working on phones with big batteries. But yes, these batteries should need a fast charger as well. So that these get charged in no time.

However, the reports claim that the charging speed will be slower than GT 7 Pro, though: 100w vs. 120w. We hope that the phone comes with 120W charging as we still getting the rumours yet. The company has not revealed any information about it.

Let’s talk about its cameras, the leak did not reveal the number of cameras the phone will have. The only thing we know so far about the camera is that it will have a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. We assume that the phone will have at least three cameras at the back. We will get to know more about the resolutions of the cameras in the coming months.

Assuming Realme follows the same launch timeframe as the GT 7 Pro for the GT 8 Pro, the smartphone will come in Q4 2025. However, what’s coming next from Realme in the GT series is the GT 7. It will be unveiled in China on April 23. The company will launch this phone in Pakistan by the end of next month.

See Also: Meet Samsung Galaxy M56: The Slimmest M-Series Phone Yet with 120Hz AMOLED Display