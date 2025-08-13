Realme GT 8 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Expected to Offer Galaxy S25-Level Specs Under PKR 200k

Realme has officially confirmed that its upcoming GT 8 flagship series will debut in October, with company Vice President Wang Wei announcing the launch window. Leaks suggest the new lineup could rival the Samsung Galaxy S25, yet likely carry a significantly lower price tag, potentially under PKR 200,000 in Pakistan.

The base Realme GT 8 is expected to feature a compact 6.6-inch flat display with a large 7,000 mAh battery, considerably larger than the Galaxy S25’s 4,000 mAh cell. It may also pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, an anticipated performance upgrade over the Galaxy S25’s Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The GT 8 Pro could go even further, with reports indicating a high-resolution OLED display, 100W fast charging, an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens, approaching flagship-level photography and functionality

In comparison, the Galaxy S25 sports a refined 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, supported by 12 GB RAM, and a triple-lens setup (50 MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, and 10 MP telephoto). Battery remains modest at 4,000 mAh with 25W charging.

Moreover, the Galaxy S25 is equipped with next-gen Galaxy AI features like on-device AI editing, the Gemini assistant, and a sleek One UI 7 interface, backed by seven years of software support.

If Realme can deliver next-gen chipset performance, generous battery capacity, polished display, advanced optics, and rapid charging, all below PKR 200,000, it may present a compelling alternative to the Galaxy S25 for Pakistani consumers.

