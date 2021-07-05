Realme is working on a new flagship called Realme GT 5G Master Edition. This is the first phone to be launched after the collaboration with landmark photography brand Kodak. Now, Realme GT Master Edition key specs and design revealed by the 91mobiles and OnLeaks.

Realme GT Master Edition Leak Reveal its Key Specs

First of all, the phone will have a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the phone will have a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 888. Additionally, the phone will have two RAM and Storage options -8GB and 12GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage.

Moreover, the phone will feature a 64MP primary shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide module and 2MP macro camera. Also, the phone will come with a 4,300 mAh battery and will support 65W wired charging.

The phone shares the same design just like its sibling. However, it will be available in three new colours. A Japanese designer, Naoto Fukusawa, designed the Master Edition device and brought two white color options alongside a darker brown/champagne model. One of the white models features faux leather stripe overlays for a more differentiated look while the remaining two versions are said to feature a more traditional matte finish.

The leaks also revealed the expected price of the phone. The base model with 8/128 GB option will cost around €399 while the 12/256GB model will go for €449.

