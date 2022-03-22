RealMe GT NEO 3 features fast charging and MediaTek Dimensity 8100

Realme’s latest smartphone, the Realme GT Neo 3, has finally made its debut in China. The GT Neo 3 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and supports up to 150 W charging. Prices begin at US$315 and goes up as per their storage capacity.

In the front, there’s a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is HDR10+ certified and includes a separate display chip that should smooth down frame rates in demanding games and, in some situations, reduce battery consumption.

Mediatek 8100 delivers performance comparable to the Snapdragon 888 while being slightly more energy efficient Up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage are included with the chipset.

The 50 MP IMX766 sensor found at the back of the Realme GT Neo 3 looks to be a favourite of the firm. Thankfully, that camera has ois. An 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2 MP camera are also included. A 16 MP selfie camera is located on the front of the phone.

The new 150W UltraDart charging, which charges the phone’s 4,5000 mAh battery from 0 to 50% in under 5 minutes, is even more amazing. Realme uses numerous boost charge pumps to increase the current flowing into the phone in order to achieve these objectives.

Realme has launched the GT Neo 3 in a variety of storage options. The entry-level 6GB + 128GB storage variant is CNY 1999.. The price of the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is CNY 2299. A variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is also available in CNY 2599.