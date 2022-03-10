Realme GT Neo 3 official poster Leaked

Another device from the Chinese Manufacturer, Realme is about to launch this month. Realme always comes up with devices whose features are decent and good for those who want to buy in a specific limited budget. It was in the air that Realme will launch the new GT Neo3 in the second half of this year and people were waiting for the new upcoming phone. Also, the representative from Realme broke the news that they will be rolling out the new phone this month. The company also shared an official poster of the Realme GT Neo3 smartphone. The design has been teased in the poster.

Seems it would be having a rectangular island on the back that houses the three-camera setup and a flash in the middle of the cameras. The official poster also gives some idea that the device will be getting OIS support.

Realme GT Neo 3 anticipated features

Realme GT Neo 3 could feature a flagship-grade octa-core processor. The processor possibilities are believed to be Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100. Realme is expected to arrive with two battery options… a 5000mAh battery with 150 W fast charging and 5000mAh with 80 W fast charging as well. It will come with a triple rear camera setup at the back led by a 50MP OIS camera which is clear from the official poster. It will probably have 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone will have a 16MP front camera fore selfies and calls.

These are the expected features of the new smartphone. Things will be clear when the company will roll it out this month. Time will tell how this new device will penetrate the market and would it come up to the expectation of the customers.

