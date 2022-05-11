Realme GT Neo 3T to be Launched Soon

The Realme GT Neo 3T is the new variant of Realme GT Neo 3. The company has recently launched GT Neo3 and now the company is also working on a variant of it. As the new variant has been sighted on different certification sites, which means that the launch is near soon.

According to the Geekbench database, the GT Neo 3T will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The device may have variants in RAM size but the base model is coming with an 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. It will run Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0. The screen size is 6.5-inch display.

The device is expected to have a 64 MP main rear camera and a 16 MP selfie camera. On the Geekbench test the prototypes of the new device has scored a 1,003 single core and a 2,607 multi-core score.

Now, we will get more and more news regarding the new device. The launch date seems to be very close. Stay tuned for more news, report and rumors about the device.

