Realme GT Neo 6 To Boast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Confirmed

Back in Feb, Realme launched the highly anticipated GT Neo 5. The interesting piece of news is that the company is apparently already working hard on Neo 5’s successor. It means that we will probably see another Realme Phone pretty soon. Unsurprisingly, it is tipped to be called Realme GT Neo 6. Recently, a leaked render of the upcoming handset surfaced online confirming some of its specs.

What We Know So Far About Realme GT Neo 6

Let’s have a look at the leaked render of the upcoming GT Neo 6. The render is high-quality enough that it confirms that the upcoming GT Neo 6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The area around that cutline might be of the light-up variety too, if we go by what we noticed in the GT Neo 5.

The handset has been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. According to a previous leak regarding the GT Neo 6, it will boast an OLED display with narrow bezels. The smartphone will come with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 100W wired charging support. As per camera details, the main camera of the smartphone is rumored to be 50 MP with OIS. In addition to that, the handset will run Android 13 from day one straight out of the box. Realme GT Neo 6 launch timeframe is still a mystery. Don’t worry as we think it can’t be more than a few weeks away. Now that the leaks have started to pour in so the launch must be imminent.

