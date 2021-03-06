Realme GT Neo is Coming with High-end MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Realme announced the upcoming Realme GT 5G watered-down version “Realme GT Neo” before the launch event of Realme’s new flagship this week. Here are some details of the chipset and an expected launch plan.

The Realme GT is currently a reasonable device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The Realme GT Neo version would have the Dimensity 1200 which is the highest-end chip in the MediaTek list. The Dimensity 1200 SoC was launched in January as a high-end 5G chipset. The Realme GT versions will be the best Dimensity-1200 chipset devices at an affordable price.

The Dimensity 1200 is developed on a 6nm fabrication process, compared to its 5nm wafer within the Realme GT. Definitely, we will hear more about the upcoming device when its promotional campaign will begin. This chipset offers 22% higher graphics and CPU performance as compared Dimensity 1000+. Other specifications and the price of Realme GT Neo will be revealed soon.

The company has previously reported that the first Realme phone with Dimensity 1200 chipset will be available at the end of March or early April, that device would be the first Redmi gaming phone series that uses a High-end chip.

The Realme GT 5G base model’s expected price will be 2,899 yuan or $446 (Rs. 70,000 Approximately), while the GT Neo is expected to cost lower the base version 2,000 Yuan or $308 ( Approximately Rs. 48,000). The Realme GT 5G has next-generation fast storage and memory, 65W fast-charge, and 120Hz OLED screen, we expect some features similar in both variants.

