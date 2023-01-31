Realme GT Neo5 Launch Date Revealed

Advertisement

According to the latest reports, Realme is all set to wrap off its highly anticipated handset very soon. We have finally come to know that the company will reveal Realme GT Neo5 in February. The first smartphone by Realme to feature 240W fast charging will be announced on February 9. Realme GT Neo5 Launch will take place in China at 2 PM local time.

Here Is Everything We Know So Far About Realme GT Neo5

The point worth mentioning here is that the Official information regarding the phone is scarce, however, we do have plenty of rumors from trustworthy leaksters that are enough for you to have an idea about this upcoming handset. Rumors claim that the GT Neo5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. I think that we might see a version with Dimensity 8200 that supports “just” 150W fast charging as well.

According to reports, the GT Neo 5 will be known for its powerful charging capabilities. It will enable it to let you watch an hour-long episode of the “Hurricane” TV series after charging the device for just 30 seconds. Isn’t it just Amazing??? No doubt, it is quite impressive, to say the least, and as of right now. In addition, the Realme GT Neo 5 is the fastest-charging smartphone that will be commercially available to consumers with its 240W fast charging.

In addition to all this, users can even charge the GT Neo 5 to 100 percent in less than 10 minutes. It will save us plenty of time. Isn’t it? In order to achieve 240W fast charging, the Chinese smartphone maker, Realme launched the first ever custom-made 12A charging cable that has reached the highest specification of 21AWG×4 in the whole industry. Furthermore, the wire is paired with a custom 240W dual GaN mini charger that is tipped to have the highest power density of 2.34W/CC in the industry.

If we talk about the other specs, it will boast a 50MP main camera with an IMX890 sensor and OIS. It is something we’ve already seen in the fellow Oppo brand and its Find N2 and Oppo Reno9 Pro+ smartphones. The screen of the handset is likely to be 6.7” AMOLED with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will have a resolution of 2772×1240 pixels. There had been no further words regarding the smartphone yet. Its launch is quite near so let’s wait and see what Realme offers to this much-anticipated handset. Stay tuned!

