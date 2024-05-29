Realme GT6 Retail Box Leaks Ahead Of Launch

Realme is reportedly prepping for the Realme GT6 launch, featuring AI capabilities. The highly anticipated Realme GT 6 series includes three models GT 6, GT 6T, and GT 6 Pro. The first member of this series, GT 6T has already gone official. GT6 Pro is on the way later this year too. However, the GT6 will arrive earlier as it has already been certified by the FCC with a 5,500 mAh battery on board. Recently, its retail box surfaced online along with more details about it. Let’s dig into what it reveals.

Realme GT 6 Will Be the Company’s First AI Phone

GT6 will come packaged in the box you can see below, which isn’t anything out of the ordinary for Realme. You can see the “NEXT Ai” inscription above the model name. Realme is anticipated to be riding the AI buzzword horse high. What do you think?

The GT6 will be the brand’s first smartphone to have generative AI features out of the box. If we take a look at the back of the box, it proudly features things like AI Night Vision, AI Smart Removal, AI Smart Loop, and AI Smart Search. It seems as if the phone will be fully packed with promising features and generative AI to give tough competition to its rivals.

All phone makers have been pushing the same “AI” features to their flagships nowadays. The GT6 will become official next month or in July. There are speculations that the smartphone will boast the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Moreover, it will come with a high-density battery pack rumored to support 100W fast wired charging.

Realme GT 6 AI features

AI Night Vision : The feature will bring improvements to night photography. It might work in the background in tandem with the image algorithm to provide better low-light shots.

: The feature will bring improvements to night photography. It might work in the background in tandem with the image algorithm to provide better low-light shots. AI Smart Loop : This feature will help in text generation and summarization.

: This feature will help in text generation and summarization. AI Smart Removal: The feature will allow users to remove objects from images. It will be the same feature that OnePlus announced a while ago.

The feature will allow users to remove objects from images. It will be the same feature that OnePlus announced a while ago. AI Smart Search: This AI feature will be similar to Google’s Circle to Search feature. It will allow users to search for anything on the screen by circling a specific part.