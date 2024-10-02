realme GT7 Pro Certification Confirms 120W Charging as Launch Nears

The realme GT7 Pro is gearing up for its official launch, and exciting details are already emerging about the highly anticipated device. Recently, the smartphone was certified for sale in China by 3C, a mandatory certification process for products in the region. This certification has revealed one notable feature: the realme GT7 Pro will ship with a 120W fast charger, indicating that the device will support ultra-fast 120W wired charging.

However, earlier rumours had suggested that the phone’s charging capability would only go up to 100W, despite being packaged with a more powerful charger. This discrepancy raises questions about whether realme will underclock the charger’s potential or if the initial reports were inaccurate. Either way, users can expect incredibly fast charging speeds, ensuring that the GT7 Pro will be ready to go in a matter of minutes.

In terms of the release date, recent leaks point toward an early November announcement, with the phone expected to go on sale on Singles Day, which falls on November 11. Singles Day is China’s biggest shopping event, and launching the GT7 Pro during this period suggests that realme is positioning the phone as one of its flagship offerings for the holiday season.

The realme GT7 Pro will feature impressive hardware under the hood. One of the standout features is the 1.5K resolution micro-curved display, manufactured by BOE. This promises to deliver stunning visuals and a premium viewing experience. Powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, the phone will offer top-tier performance, catering to demanding users and gamers alike. The device will come with up to 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of internal storage, ensuring users have plenty of space for apps, games, and media.

The battery is another area where the realme GT7 Pro shines, boasting a large 6,000mAh capacity. This generous battery should provide more than enough power to get users through the day, even with heavy usage. The phone will offer 120W fast wired charging and will skip wireless charging, which might disappoint some users.

Other noteworthy features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, ensuring quick and secure access to the device. Additionally, the realme GT7 Pro will reportedly come with an IP68/IP69 rating, making it resistant to dust and water. On the camera front, the phone will feature a 3x zoom periscope telephoto camera using Sony’s advanced Lytia LYT-600 sensor, promising enhanced zoom capabilities and crisp, detailed images.

With all these advanced features, the realme GT7 Pro is shaping up to be a powerful and well-rounded device, ready to compete in the high-end smartphone market. Fans of realme and tech enthusiasts alike will be eager to see the full official reveal in the coming weeks.