Realme GT7 Pro Surfaces On TENAA: Full Specs Revealed!

Realme’s upcoming GT7 Pro has been in the pipeline of rumors for the past few weeks. The highly anticipated handset has generated significant buzz with its impressive spec sheet, recently revealed on TENAA. Realme GT7 Pro launch is set for November 4. It is poised to be Realme’s most advanced flagship yet, packing a blend of top-tier performance, cutting-edge display technology, and extensive memory options. Let’s dig into what the TENAA listings revealed.

Realme GT7 Pro Specs, Features & Design

The Realme GT7 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch Eco2 OLED Plus display by Samsung. It will offer vibrant colors and deep contrasts at a resolution of 2,780 x 1,264 pixels. Moreover, it will boast a punch-hole design with a 16MP front-facing camera, providing an unobtrusive experience for users. Below the display, there will be an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for secure and convenient unlocking.

Talking about the camera setup, the GT7 Pro is set to impress with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. This versatile camera system promises high-quality photos in different conditions, from wide-angle landscapes to intricate close-ups.

The GT7 Pro will house the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The chipset will undoubtedly provide smooth and efficient multitasking and gaming. Realme will offer this flagship with multiple RAM options—8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and an impressive 24GB option. Storage will range from 128GB up to 1TB. However, Realme has not confirmed specific RAM and storage combinations yet. One standout feature of the GT7 Pro will be its massive 6,500 mAh battery, paired with 120W fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime. However, there’s no mention of wireless charging, an addition some users might miss.

The GT7 Pro will also boast an IR blaster, maintaining a convenient feature that has been a hallmark of the GT series for the last two years. It will weigh 223 grams. It means that the phone will have a form factor similar to its predecessor, the GT6 Pro. Only a few days are left in its launch. So, let’s wait and watch what this flagship brings to the table. Stay tuned!

