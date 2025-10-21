Realme is taking smartphone design to the next level with the launch of the Realme GT8 Pro. The Realme GT8 Pro introduces swappable camera housings, allowing users to customise the look of their device in just a few easy steps.

Most smartphones come with camera islands that are round, square, or visor-shaped. Realme, however, wanted to give users more freedom. The GT8 Pro lets users swap the entire camera housing to change the phone’s appearance.

The camera module is secured with two Torx screws on the side and uses a magnetic system for easy attachment. Realme will sell various designs, including square, round, and robot-style housings, through its official stores.

Realme GT8 Pro Brings Swappable Camera Islands and Ricoh-Tuned Camera System

In a creative move, Realme also shared a 3D model file (.3mf) of the camera island. Users can 3D print their own designs and even take part in a design competition hosted in collaboration with MakerWorld.

Ricoh-Tuned Camera System

Realme isn’t just focusing on looks. The GT8 Pro brings a powerful triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor tuned by Ricoh, marking the start of the Realme x Ricoh partnership.

The main sensor has a 1/1.56-inch size and f/1.8 aperture, compatible with Ricoh GR’s 28mm and 40mm full-frame focal lengths. It also supports five signature Ricoh photography tones — Positive, Negative, High-contrast Black & White, Standard, and Monochrome.

Supporting the main camera is a 200MP periscope lens with 3x optical and 12x lossless zoom. It uses Samsung’s ISOCELL HP5 sensor and includes dual-axis OIS for stable shots. The third camera is a 50MP ultrawide lens offering a 116° field of view. The phone supports 8K video recording at 30fps.

Flagship-Grade Performance

Under the hood, the GT8 Pro packs the Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 Extreme Edition chipset. It comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring lightning-fast performance. Realme also includes its custom R1 graphics chip for enhanced gaming.

The display is a QHD+ AMOLED panel (3136×1440 pixels) with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits peak brightness. For selfies, it features a 32MP front camera and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Long-Lasting Battery and Fast Charging

Powering the phone is a 7,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Despite its large battery, the phone remains slim at 8.2mm thickness, slightly thinner than the GT7 Pro.

Durability and Software

The GT8 Pro comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. It runs on Android 16 with Realme UI 7 out of the box.

Price and Availability

The Realme GT8 Pro comes in White, Green, and Blue colours. Prices in China start at CNY 3,999 ($562) for the base variant and go up to CNY 5,199 ($730) for the top model.

Configuration Price 12GB + 256GB CNY 3,999 ($562) 16GB + 512GB CNY 4,299 ($604) 12GB + 512GB CNY 4,499 ($632) 16GB + 512GB CNY 4,699 ($660) 16GB + 1TB CNY 5,199 ($730)

Pre-orders in China have already begun, and the phone will arrive in other markets including Pakistan soon.