Realme Hyperimage+: An in-house AI Photography Solution for Realme 13 Pro Series

Realme has made a significant leap in mobile photography by introducing its in-house AI photography architecture, Hyperimage+. This announcement was made during an AI imaging media preview event held in Bangkok, Thailand. The event showcased Realme’s commitment to revolutionizing mobile imaging through advanced AI technologies.

Hyperimage+ is a three-layer architecture designed to enhance the mobile photography experience. The first layer focuses on flagship optics, which include a combination of multiple lenses, periscope lenses, and large sensors. This cutting-edge optical technology is set to be integrated into Realme’s upcoming 13 Pro lineup, promising users an unparalleled photography experience.

Realme Unveils Hyperimage+: A New Era of AI Photography

The second layer involves on-device AI imaging algorithms. These algorithms are designed to process image data in real time, enhancing the visual quality of both photos and videos. By leveraging AI, Realme aims to deliver ultra-clear and high-definition images directly from the smartphone, reducing the need for post-processing.

The third layer of Hyperimage+ is cloud-based AI image editing. This feature allows users to edit their photos using AI-driven tools hosted in the cloud. This approach provides powerful editing capabilities. It also ensures that the processing power required for these tasks does not burden the device. The cloud-based solution offers flexibility and convenience, making professional-level photo editing accessible to all users.

The event, themed “The Future is Here: AI is Revolutionizing Mobile Imaging,” featured notable speakers from Sony and TUV Rheinland, who discussed their partnership with Realme and the technological advancements in the upcoming Realme 13 Pro products. Their insights highlighted the collaborative effort in bringing state-of-the-art imaging technology to Realme’s smartphones.

Francis Wong, Head of Product Marketing at Realme, elaborated on the capabilities of Hyperimage+. He emphasized that the integration of multiple lenses, periscope lenses, and large sensors in the flagship optics layer would significantly improve image clarity and detail. Wong also highlighted how the AI imaging algorithms would process image data to enhance colour accuracy, dynamic range, and overall visual quality.

Moreover, the cloud-based AI image editing tools are expected to provide users with a seamless editing experience. These tools utilize advanced AI techniques to offer features such as automatic enhancement, background removal, and creative filters, all of which can be accessed from the convenience of a smartphone.

Realme’s Hyperimage+ architecture represents a comprehensive approach to mobile photography. By combining advanced optics, on-device AI processing, and cloud-based editing, Realme aims to deliver a superior photography experience to its users. The new technology will debut with the Realme 13 Pro series, setting a new standard for AI-driven mobile imaging.