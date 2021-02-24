Realme introduces a mobile game controller and much more Realme is expanding its gaming portfolio...

In addition to the Realme Buds Air 2, Realme has launched a full range of mobile gaming devices along with its newest smartphones, the Realme Narzo 30A and Realme Narzo 30 Pro. This include the Finger Sleeve, Realme Cooling Back Clip and Realme Mobile Game Controller.

The company launched the Game Controller with CapAir Mapping Technology, 80-hour long battery life and Gaming Mouse Tactility. Cooling Back Clip with Semiconductor Enhanced Heat Dissipation and dual cooling. The back clip helps decrease the temperature from 53 ° C down to 25 ° C, as per official notes. This is compatible with all Apple and Android smartphones and can be changed from 65 to 85 mm and 51 grams respectively.

These keys have a short key range, with rapid response and have high sensitivity. It also provides recordable buttons that allow a one-touch burst mode to create a custom burst mode that supports mobile games during shooting.

The flexible clasp is made of hydrogel film that protects your handset. It has PC + ABS shell Finely textured. Compatible for Android and iPhone, up to 10.5mm thick and up to 87mm length.

Finally, the firm has also introduced Smartphone Game Finger Sleeves, which features superconducting Electric Silver Fiber with an ultra-thin 0.25mm design and provides nice grip. Apparently, the Realme Smartphone Game Finger Sleeve is made of an ultra-thin breathable plastic that repels moisture to ensure that the screens do not get wet.

Along with Realmeow apparel merchandise, the company has also launched a new Motion Triggered Night Light. Realmeow is the brand’s mascot.