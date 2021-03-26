Realme has launched 8 and 8 Pro globally. Both handsets are headed to Europe and Asian market for the users. Realme 8 Pro spots a 6.4” 1080P Super AMOLED panel that peaks at 1000 nits of brightness. There is a hole in the screen’s corner to house a 16MP camera and an optical fingerprint scanner hidden underneath the Realme 8 Pro. However, there is no high refresh or touch sampling rates.

Realme Launches 8 & 8 Pro Globally

The outer design of the phone is similar to the Oppo Reno line. The body is made of plastic that is available in two color variants- Infinite Black and Infinite Blue. There is also a tagline “The love-it-or-hate-it ‘Dare to Leap’” The weigh of the phone is 176g and it measures 8.1mm. The phone has a dual speakers. The camera system features a Samsung-made 108MP sensor. The phone has three other lenses 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP portrait.

Realme 8 has 90Hz IPS LCD, replacing it with a 60Hz SuperAMOLED panel. The phone’s screen also peaks at a 1080P resolution and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and AOD.

The Realme 8 is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G95 (inherited from last year’s Realme 7) and a 5000 mAh battery that fast charges over 30W. The internal storage is 4GB/6GB/8GB of memory that is expandable to 128GB. The phone is available in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black options.

