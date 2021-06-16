Realme Launches Luxury Smartphone GT 5G in Worldwide Markets
In March, the Realme GT 5G luxury phone was released in China. Since its launch in China, fans of Realme looking forward to its worldwide release. Yesterday, Realme held a global unveiling event to introduce its products, company took off covers from the Realme GT 5G for the international markets at the same event.
Realme GT 5G Specifications:
The Realme GT 5G features a 6.43-inch S-AMOLED display that delivers 1080 x 2400 pixel full HD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate. The punch-hole display delivers a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.
The GT 5G offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are fitted on the back triple camera setup. The rear cameras provide super night, video, and 4K recording capabilities.
The Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT 5G smartphone. It comes with preinstalled Android 11 OS and Realme UI 2.0. The device is supported by a 65W SuperDart fast charging for a 4,500mAh battery. The company claims, smartphone’s full charge will take only 35 minutes. The stainless steel VC cooling system is used for heat dissipation.
Dual SIM, 5G/4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band GPS, NFC, USB-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos powered dual stereo speakers, and a fingerprint in-screen reader is all featured on the device. The device measurement is 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.
Smartphone Price and Availability
The smartphone comes in two versions; 8GB RAM+256GB storage with a price tag of $543 and 12GB RAM+256GB storage with a price tag of $725. The device will be available in three Colors, Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue, and Racing Yellow with a leather back.
The GT 5G sale will start from 28 June, however, the company also offers some good deals for early purchases. From 21st June to 25th June, Early-Bird Buyers can purchase the 8GB version from AliExpress for $447. And on 21st June and 22nd June the 12 GB model Prime day deal on Amazon will be available at a price of $605. After the deals are over, prices will be $543 and $725.
