The popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has been making good ground in the mobile accessory market for the past couple of years. These include smartwatches, earbuds, etc. Now, as anticipated, the company has announced its latest TechLife smartwatch today. It has been named, ‘the Watch R100.’ Now we will be moving toward the specifications and features of the new watch.

Realme Launches the Watch R100 with Aluminum Casing & Bluetooth 5.2

Specifications of Watch R100:

The new Realme watch R100 is equipped with a 1.32-inch TFT LCD with 360x360px resolution, Furthermore, the watch is covered with an aluminum alloy casing, and the main headline is its seven-day-rated battery life.

Features:

Furthermore, the WatchR100 does the conventional health tracking with step and activity monitoring along with 24 hours heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress tracking. The watch can also track your sleep data and includes activity tracking for over 100 sports modes with customized learning effects, recovery time data, and personalized workout data. The watch is equipped with a speaker and microphone, allowing it to accept Bluetooth calls from a paired smartphone. The watch pairs through Bluetooth 5.2 using the realme wear companion application, which is compatible with both iOS and Android.

Colors:

The Realme’s Watch R100 is available in black and grey colors.

Price:

The Watch R 100 is available for USD 45.

