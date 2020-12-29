Realme leapfrogged growth in 2020 with its 50 million units sold

The young and trendsetting technology company, realme has been working in Pakistan for some time now. The brand has been growing ever since its launch in the country, where 2020 proved to be a great year for realme. Channeling the energy of youths and young professionals who form the bulk of its fans and customers, realme leapfrogged global competitors to great achievements in merely nine quarters. For the past two consecutive quarters, realme has shown immense growth despite the downtrend. It became the only smartphone brand in the world to achieve double-digit growth in the first quarter and to grow in the second quarter.

realme has been named “the fastest growing brand” to reach the 50 million smartphone sales milestone by Counterpoint’s Q3 2020 smartphone shipment report. In addition to this milestone, realme also recorded a history high level of quarterly shipments as 14.8 million and is the world’s fastest-growing brand with 132% quarter-to-quarter growth. The brand has also been entitled in 2020 China’s “50 Most Innovative Companies” list by Fast Company, one of the world’s leading business media.

The technology world is rapidly changing. The “Smartphone + AIoT” strategy drives realme’s leapfrog growth into the corporate’s strategic business. realme has launched various AIoT products with its amazing smartphone devices. AIoT quickly helped achieved a breakthrough for realme as the brand built a mature system covering the three major application scenarios of individuals, family, and travel. As of Q3, realme has become the world’s fastest-growing mainstream brand in the smart wearable field, ranking fourth in market share, shaking up the AIoT industry globally.

realme has a mature scheme for global market expansion and has been efficiently promoting the internationalization process. The brand has entered many countries around the globe with the “Dare to Leap” slogan, providing the best for the youth. realme has entered 61 markets around the world covering 5 continents, an increase of about 250% compared to the beginning of this year. realme’s business model in reaching the global market has become an industry benchmark in multiple markets.

On the other hand, realme is the first brand to introduce trends culture into the technology industry. It exports the corporate culture and value proposition of “Dare to Leap” to young people around the world through its amazing products and interactive events, building a smart trendsetting lifestyle for global young users. realme has been working on the manufacturing processes and appearance designs such as the color and the material of the product. These fit the aesthetic preferences of the young people and hence, brings the trend culture into technology products.

realme perseveres in leap-forward performance. Be it the 5G popularizer, or making better technology phones in a remarkable price segment, or bringing about advanced technologies. It launched the first phones with the 65W SuperDart charging in Pakistan. Also not to forget, realme 7i launched with Snapdragon 662 and 3 amazing night filters. The brand has been providing the best in the market, be it in Pakistan or globally.

All in all, realme has been doing wonders in 2020. It plans to launch 5G smartphones ahead of the main market players in the coming year, providing users with a hands-on experience of 5G. With its trendy designs and wearables, it shall continue to give the brand’s “dare” spirit and attitude. realme shall bring more trendsetting products and events for the young people around the world, and become the leader of the trendsetting lifestyle of Generation Z.