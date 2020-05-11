Yesterday, we have told you that Realme is planning to launch the Narzo 10 series. Now today, Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A are Official. The company has revealed these phones in an online event. Now first have a look at the key specs of both the models. As mentioned earlier, both phones are not entirely new phones. Basically, they are renamed Realme 6i and Realme C3 with three cameras. Let’s first discuss the specs of Narzo 10.

The Realme Narzo 10 is powered by the Helio G80 chipset. It has landed with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has around a 6.5” screen with HD+ resolution. The phone has a waterdrop notch to house a 16 MP selfie camera. At the back, you will see a quad-camera setup including a 48MP sensor main sensor.

Moreover, the phone has a powerful battery of 5,000mAh with a USB-C connector and 18W fast-charging support.

On the other hand, Narzo 10A is quite affordable as compared to its sibling. It has come with an Helio G70 chipset. It has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. At the back, you will see a triple camera setup including 12MP wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro snappers. The screen size of the phone is the same as its sibling. However, it has a 5 MP f/2.4 selfie camera. The battery is also 5,000 mAh.

Both smartphones feature a fingerprint scanner on the back. Moreover, they will ship with Android 10 and Realme UI out of the box.

Narzo 10 will be available in White and Green colours and will cost around $158. The Narzo 10A will be available in Blue and White colours and will cost $112.