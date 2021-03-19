Realme Narzo Series Gaming Edition 30A will Come with Strong Processor on March 21

Realme will launch the first Narzo series at its next online event on 21 March will be started at 12 pm live on Facebook as well as on YouTube. The extraordinary processing power of this series’ smartphones increases its speed and performance. The previous Realme Narzo powered by MediaTek’s processor set the highest users’ expectations for the next edition.

Realme Narzo 30A Expected Gaming Features

Realme Narzo 30A operates on the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, an entry-level 4G gaming chip. The massive 6000 mAh battery is fitted in the device for uninterrupted game competitions. Realme guarantees a single charge for up to 46 days of standby condition. The charging brick will power up device with 18W quick charge.

A strong processor focuses mostly on the improvement of the game experience. The gaming scene needs top-class mobile phones, as the competitive nature of the games has developed aggressive behavior of players towards the games. Realme Narzo 30A is very appealing for gamers with the upcoming processing power.

The 6.5″ screen with a notch and thick chin is new in the realm 2021 edition. It provides an 88.7% display-to-body ratio and resolution of 720P.

The back camera design will be available in a square camera shape. The main camera will have 13MP and an 8MP front camera installed in the top-notch. The photo processing of Realme supports portrait and night-life styles.

The device has a hybrid 3-card slot, an instant fingerprint reader, and an audio jack of 3.5mm. The casing will come in Laser Blue and Laser Black editions. The memory side is 3GB/4GB and the storage sizes are 32GB/64GB. Until the launch event, the price will not be disclosed, but Realme Narzo 30A expected to start from Rs. 18,000. Initially, after launching on 21 March the device will be exclusively available on Daraz and later will also reach the offline market.

The release of Narzo 30A in Pakistan is expected soon. It will give the game lovers big pleasure and they can accomplish all their wishes with a fantastic device.

