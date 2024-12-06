Realme Neo7 Geekbench Listing Confirms Dimensity 9300+ Chipset

Realme Neo7 is shaping up to be a game-changer. It will offer some jaw-dropping specs officially separating itself from the GT series. The smartphone has been generating significant buzz for the past few weeks especially due to its massive 7000mAh battery. The latest Geekbench results have confirmed the Dimensity 9300+ chipset shedding light on its performance, software, and hardware.

Realme Neo7: A Battery Beast with Dimensity 9300+ Power

The overclocked Dimensity 9300+ chipset powers the smartphone. The chipset is clocked at 3.4GHz, delivering robust performance. The device scored 1501 (single-core) and 5,399 (multi-core) scores at Geekbench. These results make it clear that Realme has focused on providing users with a high-performance device that strikes a good balance of speed and efficiency. Furthermore, the handset boasts 16GB of RAM.

In terms of software, the Neo 7 runs Android 15 with Realme’s updated UI 6 straight out of the box. It seems an optimized setup for seamless navigation and personalization. Moreover, it mirrors the software experience of the Realme GT 7 Pro. Charging isn’t left behind either. The handset supports 80W SuperVOOC charging making it possible to juice up the huge 7000mAh battery in no time.

The smartphone boasts a sleek back panel with a distinctive camera island housing two camera lenses and an LED flash arranged in a triangular layout. The module includes the typical feature reserved for Realme’s flagship devices like the GT 7 Pro: HyperImage+ branding, highlighting advanced imaging capabilities. Additionally, the phone has flat frames, with the power button and volume rocker located on the right side. The phone does not sport any antenna lines suggesting that it doesn’t feature a metal build. Realme seems to be focusing on lightweight materials.

Realme Neo7 Price will start at $345 (~PKR 96,000). The semi-premium tier pricing seems competitive given its flagship-level features, including the powerful chipset, massive battery, and impressive software optimizations.

Check Out: Samsung Galaxy S25+ Surfaces On Geekbench With Exynos Chipset – PhoneWorld