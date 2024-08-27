Realme Note 60: Expected Launch Date, Specs & Price in Pakistan

A new leak indicates that the smartphone manufacturer Realme is ready to launch the new Note 60 next month. Several leaks have already revealed key specifications and details of the upcoming phone. However, in a new leak, Passionategeekz released live images, renders, and the expected launch date of September 5th.

According to the leak, the Note 60 will arrive with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of performance, it is equipped with the Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset. Moreover, it will reportedly feature 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is the standard in this price category.

The leak also reveals that the Note 60 would be powered by a 5000mAh battery, however, charging speed is expected to be limited to 10W, which is certainly a downside of the phone.

For photography lovers, the upcoming Realme Note 60 will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 32MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the phone will have an 8MP front included for selfies and video calls.

The leak indicates that the Note 50 would be priced between $60 and $70, making it one of the most affordable options in the smartphone market. Implying for the global expected price, the Note 50 would cost around PKR 20k in the Pakistani market.

