realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

realme continues to elevate the smartphone experience in Pakistan with the launch of its latest variant of the realme Note 60. This new variant, featuring 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, is now available for just PKR 28,999, offering an exceptional blend of performance, storage, and durability at an affordable price point.

Endorsed by Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s Olympic Hero

Adding to its appeal, the realme Note 60 is proudly endorsed by Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist. His strength, resilience, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with the Note 60’s powerful performance and durability. As a national icon, Arshad’s endorsement further reinforces the trust and reliability associated with realme’s latest offering.

A Perfect Blend of Performance and Storage

The new variant of the realme Note 60 is designed to meet the demands of users who value both speed and capacity. It comes equipped with 4GB of RAM for smooth multitasking, but thanks to realme’s innovative Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology, users can enjoy up to 12GB of virtual RAM for an even faster and more fluid experience. Paired with 128GB of internal storage, this variant provides ample space for apps, media, and essential files, ensuring users never have to compromise on performance or storage.

Durable Design with Cutting-Edge Features

Both the variants of the realme Note 60 are champions of durability. They feature the brand’s ArmorShell Protection, enhancing its toughness by 20%, making it resilient to drops, scratches, and everyday wear. The device has also passed rigorous testing to ensure it can handle life’s challenges, providing peace of mind for users on the go.

Superior Camera, Display, and Performance Features

The realme Note 60 stands out with its 32MP Super Clear Camera, offering a 146% increase in pixel quantity compared to its predecessor, the Note 50. With enhanced portrait and night modes, users can capture every moment with precision, vibrant colors, and stunning detail, making it perfect for day and night photography. Additionally, the 90Hz Eye Comfort Display delivers a smooth visual experience, with dual light sensors adjusting brightness for optimal viewing in any condition, and a 1nit lowest brightness setting for comfortable use in dark environments.

Powered by Dynamic RAM Expansion, boosting the 4GB RAM up to 12GB for superior multitasking, and a 5000mAh battery, both variants of the Note 60 ensure long-lasting performance. Backed by a 24-month warranty, this device offers both durability and peace of mind for users.

While the new 4BG + 128GB variant is priced at just PKR 28,999, the recently released 4GB + 64GB variant is available in the market for PKR 26,999. The realme Note 60 offers unbeatable value for users seeking high performance, ample storage, and superior durability. Visit your nearest realme store or authorized dealers to experience the power of the realme Note 60 today.

