Realme Note 70 Launches in Pakistan with Certified Durability and Affordable Price

Realme has launched the Note 70 in Pakistan, offering a large 6,300mAh battery, certified durability, and competitive pricing in the entry-level smartphone segment. Available in Beach Gold and Obsidian Black, the Note 70 will be sold in two variants — 4GB/128GB for Rs. 30,999 and 6GB/128GB for Rs. 32,999. The device will be available nationwide from September 13, 2025.

The phone has received TUV and SGS certifications, including a 3-star MIL-STD-810H rating. With its ArmorShell design and IP54 protection against dust and splashes, Realme is promoting the Note 70 as a reliable option for everyday users who want longevity and resilience in a budget phone.

Despite its slim 7.94mm frame, the device packs a battery that the company claims can last two days on a single charge or deliver 20 hours of YouTube playback. A 15W charger comes included in the box.

Other features include a 6.74-inch IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a single 13MP rear camera, and a Dynamic Breathing Light — a glowing LED ring with customizable colors and modes. A 5MP front camera sits inside the display notch.

Powered by a Unisoc T7250 processor, the Note 70 runs Android 15 with Realme UI 6. While performance remains basic, the phone includes Realme’s Next AI suite, offering AI-driven utilities. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a loud single speaker with a claimed 300% audio boost, and a USB-C 2.0 port.

Analysts say the Note 70 may not appeal to power users, but its blend of durability, battery life, and pricing could make it a strong choice for Pakistan’s entry-level smartphone buyers.

