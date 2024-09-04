Realme P2 Pro 5G: Launch Date, Specs & Price

In a recent development, Realme officially confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone, the Realme P2 Pro 5G on September 13 at noon IST. The highly anticipated smartphone is the successor to the Realme P1 Pro 5G. It promises to bring several exciting advancements, including a sleek curved display and powerful 80W wired fast charging. Let’s dig into what we know about the device so far.

Realme P2 Pro 5G: Design and Features

Realme teased the P2 Pro 5G design several times, showcasing a green colorway with a golden frame. It gives the phone a premium look. The smartphone features a centrally placed squircle-shaped camera module with a golden border, housing two cameras and an LED flash. Moreover, the front of the P2 Pro 5G boasts a curved display with slim bezels, creating an immersive visual experience. Furthermore, there is a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera adding a modern touch. One of the noteworthy features of the P2 Pro 5G is its 80W wired fast charging capability, which claims to provide one and a half hours of gaming with just a five-minute charge. Isn’t it amazing?

Chipset and Performance

The company has not revealed the exact Snapdragon chipset. However, Realme teased that the P2 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC with excellent performance for daily tasks and demanding applications. More details about the chipset and other specifications are anticipated to be revealed on September 10.

Availability and Pricing

The Realme P2 Pro 5G will be reportedly available on Flipkart and the Realme India website shortly after its launch. As a point of reference, the Realme P1 Pro 5G was priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. Moreover, it came in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red colorways. The P2 Pro 5G price will be in a similar range, offering great value for a mid-range smartphone. Stay tuned for the official launch on September 13, where more details about this exhilarating device will be revealed.