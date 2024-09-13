Realme P2 Pro and Pad 2 Lite Launched: Premium Features at Affordable Prices

Realme has officially launched its latest P-series smartphone, the Realme P2 Pro alongside a budget-friendly Android tablet, the Realme Pad 2 Lite. Both Realme P2 Pro and Pad 2 Lite bring impressive features to their respective segments, aiming to appeal to users looking for performance, quality, and value.

Realme P2 Pro: Feature-Packed with Cutting-Edge Technology

The Realme P2 Pro is the star of the show, featuring a 6.7-inch curved OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and responsive performance. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, the screen boasts a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, ensuring clarity even in bright outdoor conditions. Additionally, it houses a 32MP front-facing camera, perfect for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes in two striking colours, Parrot Green and Eagle Grey, and features a unique BioVision design, which reacts to light exposure, giving the device a dynamic appearance. With an IP65 rating, the P2 Pro is dust- and water-resistant, and its shock-absorbing midframe provides enhanced drop protection.

On the camera front, the Realme P2 Pro features a 50MP main camera powered by Sony’s LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). This setup ensures high-quality photos and videos, even in challenging conditions. An 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 16mm equivalent focal length accompanies the main sensor, giving users a broader perspective. The camera island, shaped in a square design, houses the lenses along with the LED flash.

Under the hood, the P2 Pro runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB. To ensure optimal performance and prevent overheating, the phone has a 4,500mm² vapour chamber for cooling. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, with the company promising two major Android updates and three years of security patches.

Powering the device is a 5,200mAh battery, which supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Realme claims the phone can charge from 0 to 50% in just 19 minutes, ensuring users spend less time plugged in and more time on the go.

The Realme P2 Pro costs around $260 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 12GB/256GB version is available for $300, while the 12GB/512GB model costs $330. Early bird sales are set to begin on September 17, via Realme’s online store and partner retailers.

Realme Pad 2 Lite: Affordable Tablet with Premium Features

Alongside the P2 Pro, Realme also launched the Realme Pad 2 Lite, a budget tablet that doesn’t skimp on features. The tablet has a 10.95-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It comes with quad speakers with OReality audio, ensuring a premium sound experience for media consumption.

The tab has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The Pad 2 Lite comes with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage using a microSD card. The tablet features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for basic photography and video calls.

The 8,300mAh battery provides plenty of power for extended use, and it supports 15W charging. The tablet is available in Space Gray and Nebula Purple colour options. Pricing for the 4GB/128GB version starts at INR 14,999 ($180), while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at INR 16,999 ($200). The sale date for the Realme Pad 2 Lite will be announced soon.