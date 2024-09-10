Realme P2 Pro Surfaces On Geekbench Revealing Key Specs

Realme is gearing up to launch its latest addition to the P series, the Realme P2 Pro on September 13. As the official launch approaches, excitement is building. In a recent development, the handset surfaced on Geekbench providing an early glimpse of the phone’s performance capabilities and core specifications.

The benchmark scores don’t always show real-world performance however, they offer a sneak peek into what users can anticipate from the device. With these initial insights, it’s clear that Realme is positioning the P2 Pro as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. Let’s dig into it.

Realme P2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

The Realme P2 Pro surfaced on Geekbench under model number RMX3987. It scored 866 points in the single-core test and 2811 points in the multi-core test. These scores indicate a solid performance, ideal for everyday use and some heavy-duty multitasking. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset powers the handset, paired with 12GB of RAM. This combo is a step up for budget-friendly devices, delivering a balanced blend of power and efficiency. Realme P2 Pro is capable of handling apps, games, and media without any significant hiccups.

The device will run on Android 14. Moreover, it will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with a sleek punch-hole design for the front camera, promising smoother visuals whether you’re gaming or streaming videos. On the back, the phone has an oval-shaped camera module with a golden ring, reminiscent of Realme’s 2024 design language. The dual-camera system includes Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a premium feature that isn’t commonly found in mid-range phones.

One of the most thrilling aspects of the P2 Pro is its 80W Ultra charging technology. The company claims that a 5-minute charge will provide 1.5 hours of gaming or 24 hours of music playback—a major comfort for users who are always on the go. Stay tuned for the official launch on September 13, when Realme will finally pull back the curtain on its highly anticipated P2 Pro.

Realme Buds N1 TWS

Realme also launched the Buds N1 TWS earphones. These new earbuds are designed for comfort and durability. They feature an in-ear design, water and dust resistance, and touch controls for easy operation. With a 12.4mm bass driver, the Buds N1 delivers rich sound, while 46dB active noise cancellation and AI-powered call noise reduction provide crystal-clear audio in any environment. Spatial Audio feature improves the listening experience, creating immersive soundscapes. The Buds N1 offers up to 40 hours of playback, including 9 hours on a single charge. Whether you’re commuting, working, or gaming, these earbuds are designed to keep up with your lifestyle.