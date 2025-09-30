Realme has quietly introduced a new budget phone, the Realme P3 Lite 4G. The company initially launched the phone in Poland. At first glance, it looks almost identical to the Realme C71, but there are some differences worth noting. Realme P3 Lite 4G comes with a huge battery at a budget price.

Realme P3 Lite 4G Announced: Huge Battery, Budget Price – Will it Arrive in Pakistan?

Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Display and Cameras

The phone features a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, though the resolution is only 720p+. A punch-hole cutout houses a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. On the back, there is just one camera – a 50MP sensor with an f/1.8 lens, capable of recording videos at 1080p.

Performance and Storage

Powering the P3 Lite 4G is the Unisoc T7250 chipset. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. Realme has also kept the 3.5mm headphone jack, which many users still prefer.

Battery and Charging

The highlight of the device is its massive 6,000mAh battery. According to the EU Energy Label, it can last up to 66 hours on a single charge. The battery is designed to handle at least 1,000 charge cycles, making it durable over time. However, charging is slow at only 15W, unlike the Realme C71, which supports up to 45W fast charging.

Design and Durability

The Realme P3 Lite 4G has a plain rear panel, measures 7.79mm in thickness, and weighs 196 grams. It is also IP54 rated, offering protection against dust and light splashes of water.

Extra Features

One of the standout features is 360° NFC, which allows smoother payments at checkout terminals. The phone also comes with support for Google Gemini and an AI Eraser tool for photos. Another interesting feature is its speaker water ejection system. When the phone detects water splashes, the speakers emit ultrasonic frequencies to help push the water out.

Pricing:

The Realme P3 Lite 4G with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at PLN 600 (around €140 / $165). Strangely, this is the same price as the Realme C71 4G with the same memory configuration, which offers faster charging. Even more confusing, the Realme C75 4G is also priced at the same level. That model has a 6.72-inch 1080p+ LCD display (with 90Hz refresh rate), a Helio G92 Max chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging.

Availability in Pakistan?

The Realme P3 Lite 4G offers a huge battery, smooth display, and useful extras like 360° NFC. As the phone is quite affordable, we hope that the phone will be available in Pakistan. The officials have not revealed any information regarding the availability of the phone in the country. But we will let you know when we get more information about it.

