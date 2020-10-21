realme Pakistan ranked Top 2 in country on Daraz Mega Sale 10 10





realme Pakistan partnered with Daraz for the biggest online sale for the month of October “Daraz 10 10 Sale” which was from 10th – 16th. All the products of realme Pakistan are exclusively available on realme’s official store on Daraz, on top of that 10 10 sale offered big discounts on realme smartphones & AIoT products which were received very well by real fans. Products like recently launched realme C17 along with other realme smartphones & AIoT products were offered on exclusive discounted prices and sales figures are quiet remarkable as well.

The surprises for realme fans are coming in HOT, another exciting discount on the realme 6Pro is announced today, the new price is PKR 49,999 only. realme 6 pro was the first phone by realme in Pakistan to feature 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display, Dual punch hole selfie camera with 64MP quad camera setup at the back. realme 6 pro features 30W flash charge technology with a powerful snapdragon 720G processor. For the music lovers, realme 6 pro is packed with Dolby Atmos Audio. The lightning design surely sets realme 6pro apart from its league.

This just out that realme Pakistan has emerged as the Top 2 performer of Daraz’s 10 10 sale & realme overall as South Asia’s Top 1. This greatest achievement is the result of utmost passion which drives team realme with Dare To Leap Philosophy to bring our the Trendy & Trendsetting Technology through it’s smartphones & AIoT products. realme is eager to bring big discounts on more realme products in the coming month as well exclusively on Daraz.

In order to further extend their product line and expanding further into 1+4+N strategy realme is soon to bring smart home devices and lifestyle products to the Pakistani market. Rumors are that realme is planning a launch event soon in Lahore in which realme’s latest smartphone & AIoT products will also be revealed. Stay tuned to realme’s official Facebook & Instagram for more updates of the launch event.

realme team is working best at realme Lab back at china HQ to develop cutting edge tech for the trendsetting devices to be brought for real fans all over the world. With the latest 125W Ultra Dart charging just tested successfully, realme aims to popularize tech culture in Pakistan by bringing these latest technologies in the market. As done since its launch with 60X Super Zoom, Starry Mode, Dual Punch Hole selfie camera, 60Hz, 90Hz & 120Hz refresh rate ultra smooth display, Fat VOOC charging, 6000 mAh massive battery & high performing gaming devices. Which of the latest realme lab technology you want in the upcoming devices? Let us know, we always keep fans feedback on top priority. We are sure ready to amaze you with upcoming launch events this year. Do follow @shotonrealmeofficial on Instagram for some breath taking photography done by realme smartphones all over the world.