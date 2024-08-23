realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for ‘WOW Summer Camp’ to Empower Gamers

realme, is excited to announce its official collaboration with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for the upcoming ‘WOW Summer Camp’ campaign. This dynamic partnership will showcase realme’s latest 12 series phones, which will exclusively be used, during a series of training workshops, focused on PUBG Mobile’s latest gameplay system, World of Wonder (WOW) Mode. With the tagline ‘Game is On’, realme is set to power up the summer gaming experience for PUBG enthusiasts across Pakistan.

The WOW Summer Camp is designed to bring together gamers from all over Pakistan, offering them a unique opportunity to engage in the latest and most thrilling PUBG Mobile features. The campaign will include a series of training workshops where participants will receive hands-on guidance through top content creators of WOW and experts from the gaming Industry. Participants of the workshop will have access to realme 12 series phones which will be used for creating WOW maps.

The WOW Summer Camp campaign will offer a series of training workshops led by PUBG Mobile’s expert team, where participants will explore the WOW Mode. Attendees will gain hands-on experience with the latest WOW Mode features, including custom map creation, racing, battle royale, and more. Additionally, the event will feature exciting giveaways such as realme 12 smartphones, and exclusive merchandise like t-shirts, creating an interactive and competitive gaming environment for all participants.

Speaking about the collaboration, Larry Chen, Marketing Manager, realme said, “realme is thrilled to collaborate with PUBG Mobile Pakistan to bring the exciting new WOW Mode to life through our latest realme 12 series phones. Our commitment to the gaming community continues to grow, and we are proud to support the new wave of mobile gamers by offering devices that elevate their gaming experience.”

Khawar Naeem, Country Head, PUBG Mobile, added, “PUBG Mobile always focuses on empowering the youth. With the WOW mode, users can unleash their creativity and bring forth the gameplay experience of their choice. Our Summer camp workshops are aimed at equipping our creators with in-depth knowledge and fun filled activities, while creating world class gaming maps. This is an offline continuation of our WOW Game design course, where creators earned certificates in game design through PUBG Mobile.”

PUBG Mobile always focuses on empowering the youth. With the WOW mode system, users can unleash their creativity and bring forth the gameplay experience of their choice. Our Summer camp workshops are aimed at equipping our creators with in-depth knowledge and fun filled activities, while creating world class gaming maps. This is an offline continuation of our WOW Game design course, where creators earned certificates in game design through PUBG Mobile.

The realme 12 series was launched in July of this year, bringing two powerful models to the market: the realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G. The realme 12+ 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, offers top-tier performance with configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Its sleek design, inspired by French watchmaker Ollivier Savéo, combines elegance with functionality. Both devices feature a 50MP Sony camera with OIS, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging for the 5000mAh battery. The realme 12 is priced at PKR 59,999, while the realme 12+ 5G starts at PKR 74,999, offering premium features at competitive prices.

Through this collaboration, realme is reaffirming its dedication to the gaming community by providing devices that meet the high demands of mobile gaming. realme’s 12 series phones are equipped with advanced processors, long battery life, and high-resolution displays, ensuring smooth gameplay and an immersive experience for PUBG Mobile players.

Also Read: The Unbreakable Champion: The realme C65 is Here to Solve Your Screen-Breaking Woes