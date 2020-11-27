The FCC certification site has revealed Realme phone with model number RMX3063 on its website. The listing shares the key specifications of the device and gives the hint that the company is working on a new phone to launch in global markets.

According to the FCC listing, the phone will be backed by a large 5,000mAh battery and on the back, there is a triple camera setup. Well, it seems that this upcoming handset will be positioned in the entry-level segment in Realme’s smartphone lineup. The phone will be running on Realme UI V1.0 out of the box.

Realme Phone with Model Number RMX3063 Spot on FCC Certification

Realme RMX3063 will come with the support connectivity options like Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS. There is no information about the name of the phone yet but the specifications suggest that it may be positioned in the entry-level segment.

The listings didn’t provide any information regarding the fast charging capabilities of the device. Moreover, the support for Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n also suggests that it could be a budget phone from the brand. There is no support for 5G connectivity on the device.

Last week in the UK, Realme launched the Realme 7 5G with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and has a 120Hz display refresh rate. This phone features quad rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a hole-punch display design at the front.

