Realme is all ready to bring a new Q-series phone in the market on October 13. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and rumours. However now, the upcoming Q-series phone has appeared on 3C certification confirming us that the launch of the phone is quite imminent.

Realme Q-series Phone Shines on 3C database

The upcoming phone will come with the company’s latest Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The phone has previously appeared on AnTuTu and TENAA and now it shined on China’s 3C regulatory body.

The phone has appeared with model number RMX2117. The 3C listing has confirmed that the coming phone will support 30W fast charging. Moreover, it will be a 5G phone. This is all the 3C certification has revealed.

But thanks to TENAA, we know some other specs of the phone as well. First of all, the phone will come with a 6.5-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Moreover, it will come with a triple camera setup at the back. It w will have a 48MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, we will see a 16MP selfie camera to take beautiful shots. Furthermore, the phone will have an unnamed 2.4Ghz octa-core CPU. It will come with either 4 or 6GB RAM options and 64/128GB storage options. So, there will be a variety of variants.

Additionally, the phone has a massive 4,900mAh battery. The dimensions of the phone will be 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1mm and its weight is 194 grams. Moreover, it will be available in silver, black, blue and gray colour variants.