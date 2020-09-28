Just recently, Realme has unveiled its latest custom interface – Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Later on, the rumours also popped up revealing that the upcoming Realme smartphone is ready to launch with the new UI. However now, a Chinese leakster Digital Chat Station has revealed the details of the new phone which will be part of Realme’s Q series. Moreover, Realme Q-series Phone will Launch on October 13.

Realme Q-series Phone will Launch on October 13 with 65W fast Charging Support

Moreover, the Q-series is currently only available in China. Also, there is a single phone in this series so far which is the re-branded Realme 5 Pro. However now, the leak has revealed some other key specs of the coming phone.

The new Q-device will come with an OLED display with a punch-hole cutout. Also, the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. One of the promising features of the phone is the 65W flash charging capability. Also, it will come with an all-new design.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the phone. Realme has also not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. However, Realme has posted a phone with an under-display camera. So we can say that it could be the upcoming Realme Q-series phone.

We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

