Just recently, we ave told you that Realme is working on a new phone from its Q family. However, the name of the phone was not known. But it seems like it will be Realme Q2. Earlier it was also considered that it will be a rebranded Realme 5 Pro. However, now, Realme Q2 Appears on AnTuTu with Impressive Results. The listing confirms that it will entirely be a new handset with an OLED screen and 65W fast charging.

The phone has appeared with model number RMX2173 on AnTuTu. The phone scores 520,000 points which are equal to the score results of the Galaxy S20 or Honor 30 Pro+.

Previously the phone has appeared on TENAA listing. The TENAA listing has revealed that the phone will come with 2.4GHz CPU. It means it will come with the Snapdragon 765.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the phone. Realme has also not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. However, Realme has posted a phone with an under-display camera. So we can say that it could be the upcoming Realme Q-series phone.

Moreover, Realme Q2 will launch on October 13. We will get more official information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

