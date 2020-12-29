Realme is all set to launch the entry-level Realme Q2 5G in Asian countries including Pakistan. In October, the company launched the device in China as yet another budget 5G phone. Now, the company is getting ready to make it available in other parts of the World. The device will first appear in Indian market and after that it will hit other Asian markets including Pakistan.

It is important to note that no official announcements have been made yet, but we are sharing this news with our readers as Realme Q2, the cheapest 5G phone is now listed on the BIS database under the model number ‘RMX2117’. Which is giving us the green signals towards the launch in Pakistan.

Realme Q2 5G is All Set to Launch in Pakistan

The phone is coming with a hole-punch on the front and a squared-off camera plate on the back. It is to be expected that the phone is coming in two colors- blue and violet. The phone also features a fast and reliable side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Check out the Key Specs:

Body Dimensions 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1 mm (6.39 x 2.96 x 0.36 in) Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD, 120Hz Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~405 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, Realme UI Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC3

Memory Card slot microSDXC Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 2.1

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm Features HDR, panorama Video [email protected]

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio