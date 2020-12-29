Realme Q2 5G is All Set to Launch in Pakistan

Photo of Zainab Saeed Zainab SaeedLast Updated: Dec 29, 2020
1 minute read
Realme Q2 5G is All Set to Launch in Pakistan

Realme is all set to launch the entry-level Realme Q2 5G in Asian countries including Pakistan. In October, the company launched the device in China as yet another budget 5G phone. Now, the company is getting ready to make it available in other parts of the World. The device will first appear in Indian market and after that it will hit other Asian markets including Pakistan.

It is important to note that no official announcements have been made yet, but we are sharing this news with our readers as Realme Q2, the cheapest 5G phone is now listed on the BIS database under the model number ‘RMX2117’. Which is giving us the green signals towards the launch in Pakistan.

Realme Q2 5G is All Set to Launch in Pakistan

The phone is coming with a hole-punch on the front and a squared-off camera plate on the back. It is to be expected that the phone is coming in two colors- blue and violet. The phone also features a fast and reliable side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Check out the Key Specs:

Body Dimensions 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1 mm (6.39 x 2.96 x 0.36 in)
Weight 194 g (6.84 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display Type IPS LCD, 120Hz
Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~405 ppi density)
Platform OS Android 10, Realme UI
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC3
Memory Card slot microSDXC
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
UFS 2.1
Main Camera Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie camera Single 16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm
Features HDR, panorama
Video [email protected]
Sound Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
24-bit/192kHz audio

Recommended Reading: Realme leapfrogged growth in 2020 with its 50 million units sold

Photo of Zainab Saeed Zainab SaeedLast Updated: Dec 29, 2020
1 minute read
Photo of Zainab Saeed

Zainab Saeed

Check Also
Close

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>