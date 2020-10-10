Realme Q2 smartphones are in news from quite some time. However now, the company has officially unveiled the launch date of the series. Realme Q2 Series Smartphones will Officially Launch on October 13. Previous rumours have also suggested the launch date of the phone. Now, Realme on Weibo has confirmed the date by posting an image. The launch event will start at 10 AM China time.

Realme Q2 Series Smartphones will Officially Launch on October 13

Now let’s talk about Realme Q2 series smartphones. The series will include a Q2 and Q2 Pro models. The company has not itself revealed any feature of both phones yet. But the official poster has suggested that the Q2 duo will boot Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0.

One of the Q2 phones (more likely vanilla Q2) has previously appeared on AnTuTu, TENAA and China’s 3C regulatory body. The listings have revealed that it will come with a 6.5-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Also, it will support 30W fast charging. Moreover, it will be a 5G phone.

Moreover, it will come with a triple camera setup at the back. It w will have a 48MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, we will see a 16MP selfie camera to take beautiful shots. Furthermore, the phone will have an unnamed 2.4Ghz octa-core CPU. It will come with either 4 or 6GB RAM options and 64/128GB storage options. So, there will be a variety of variants.

Additionally, the phone has a massive 4,900mAh battery. The dimensions of the phone will be 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1mm and its weight is 194 grams. Moreover, it will be available in silver, black, blue and gray colour variants.

This all that we know so far about the phones. We will get more official information about the phones in the coming week.