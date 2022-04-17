Realme is all ready to launch its Q5 series on April 20. Although the launch date is approaching, there was still very less information available about the lineup. But thanks to the certification site, we got to know a little about the upcoming devices. Realme Q5 has just appeared on TENAA and 3C listings revealing some key specs.

Realme Q5 certified by TENAA and 3C, Revealing Key Specs

The phone has appeared with the model number RMX3478. The listings reveal that the upcoming phone will have 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5mm dimensions that tip the scale at 195 grams. It will be available in different colour options – Black Day, Peak Blue, and Aurora.

Moreover, the phone will come with a 6.59-inch, FullHD+ (1080 x 2412 pixels) LCD display. IT will have a massive 4,980 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support and a charger in the box as per the TENAA listing.

The TENAA listing also reveals that the phone will have an octa-core 2.2GHz processor. It could potentially be the Snapdragon 695 5G. Additionally, it will be paired with either 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on your configuration of choice. Storage options include 128GB or 256GB.

If we talk about its cameras, the phone will have three cameras on the back. The back setup will include a 50MP main unit with a pair of 2MP cameras – likely a depth sensor and macro cam. On the front, there will be a 16MP camera.

Other key specs include a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will run Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 out of the box. No word on pricing yet.

