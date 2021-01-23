Realme Race Pro & Realme X9 Pro Launch is Expected in 1st Q, 2021

Realme Race Pro and Realme X9 Pro are two recent Pro versions, their specs have leaked online. Realme Race Pro seems to be a high-end devices compared to Realme X9 Pro which appears to a mid range handset. The Race Pro is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is powered by the Realme X9 Pro.

Some source revealed that Realme Race Pro and Realme X9 Pro may be released in China, in Q1 2021. No information is available as to whether or not the two smartphones will be launched in other global markets.

Race Pro Expected Specifications

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 with a refresh rate of 160 Hz starting with the Realme Pro, more premium. As reported, the Snapdragon Qualcomm 888 SoC combined with up to 12 GB of RAM is expected to power Race Pro. Internal storage can be 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. It is reports that Race Pro is operating Realme UI 2.0, on Android 11. It’s suggested to pack a fast charge battery of 5000mAh with 125W. Race Pro will have a triple camera configuration that could have a 64 MP camera and two 13 MP sensors.

X9 Pro Expected Specifications

Realme X9 Pro is now reportedly run 2.0 on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate is expected to feature a smaller 6.4-inch full HD+ (1.080×2.400 pixels). The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM, may be used for smartphone. 128GB and 256GB are available for internal storage.

Realme X9 Pro also has a triple rear camera configuration that includes a main sensor of 108 megapixels and two 13 megapixel assistant sensors. It is expected to pack a smaller battery of 4,500mAh with 65W quick charge.

