Realme Silently Launched X7 Pro Ultra Edition with 64MP Main Camera

Realme introduced the X7 Pro last September, and today it silently launched its pro-Ultra model. As expected, the new version comes with enhancements over the X7 Pro, but here are also some downgrades. Like, the X7 Pro has an AMOLED flat screen with 120Hz Full HD+, while the Ultra set has a 90Hz display, with curved edges.

Also Read: Realme C21 Mid-Range C-Series Smartphone Will Arrive in Pakistan Soon

Realme X7 Pro Ultra Edition Specifications:

The Realme X7 Pro Ultra runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, and the global X7 Pro has Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10. The curve edge model also includes RAM 12GB with a storage capacity of 256GB. And if you want to save a fair amount then there’s another 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant.

In fact, a little improved and more downgrade as Realme also decreased the number of the rear cameras of the X7 Pro from 4 to 3 in the ultra. The Realme X7 ultra has a triple rear camera setup with the main camera 64MP, 8MP, and 2MP depth sensors in the device. The device has a 32MP selfie shooter for selfies.

The Realme new Edition is slimmest (7.8mm) and lighter (170 grams) than the X7 Pro, with a strong 4,500 mAh battery with support of up to 65W fast charging. Furthermore, the “Dare To Leap” Realme slogan is a little smaller and placed below the camera setup on the back panel in an ultra version.

The Dimensity 1000+ SoC, in-display fingerprint reader, USB C port, Dolby Atmos, VC liquid cooling, NFC, and support for 5G are available on Realme X7 Ultra.

The Realme X7 Ultra can be purchased from the official website of the company in China, available in two color choices. Version 8GB/128GB is available at the price of $365 (Roughly Rs. 55,500) and $410 (Roughly Rs. 62,500) price set for a version of 12GB/256GB. But the company has a great deal for first comers to save $15.

You may be also interested in: Realme V13 5G Launched Officially: Check here Specifications & Price