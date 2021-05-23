A few days earlier, Realme said it will soon launch a smartphone codenamed “Quicksilver” powered by the freshly announced Snapdragon 778 5G SoC. However, the company didn’t reveal the timeframe to launch this phone. However now, some latest reports revealed that Realme is planning to unveil a Snapdragon 778-powered smartphone on June 18.

Realme to Launch Snapdragon 778 and 870-powered Smartphones on June 18

A reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that Realme will also introduce a Snapdragon 870-powered smartphone on the same day as well. However, we do not know the name of these phones yet.

The tipster doesn’t reveal anything else about these smartphones. The only thing we know about the phone is that it will launch with the Snapdragon 778 chip at the helm with the codename “Quicksilver”. The company has also not confirmed the June 18 event at the time of writing this. We will surely get more information about both of the phones in the coming days.

On the other hand, Realme is having an event on May 24 to introduce the GT Neo Flash Edition, which is said to be a GT Neo with faster (65W) charging. Moreover, the upcoming phone will have a Dimensity 1200 chipset, and a 12 GB RAM option. it will come with a triple camera setup at the back with a 64MP main camera and a 16MP selfie camera.

