Is Really Realme “Race” is Coming with Snapdragon 888 SoC?

Right on time, Qualcomm has revealed its Snapdragon 888 chipset today. Soon after its launch, different smartphone manufacturing companies have started announcing their upcoming phones with the newly launched chipset. There were also rumours claiming different models to use this chipset. Realme is also planning to launch its upcoming flagship device with this SoC. Realme’s next flagship’s codename is “Race” and will its model number is RMX2202. Today, some reports claim that Realme “Race” to Launch with the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

This will be among the first S888-based phones to reach the market. The chipset will be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Moreover, it runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

The image of the phone has also revealed the design of the phone. The coming phone will come with a quad-camera with an “Oreo” style bump. Unfortunately, we do not know the actual resolution of the cameras. Moreover. there is no information on whether the coming phone will feature Realme’s 125W UltraDART charging or not. But with such powerful chipset, we expect the phone to come with UltraDART charging.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted “Qualcomm 8__” before the chip’s official announcement. A few hours later, he tweeted about “a surprise” for December. But it is too early for the company to bring the phone with this chipset. Anyways, we may get other phones by the company.

This is all, that we know so far about the coming phone and the company’s plan for the new phone. We will sure;y get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.