Yesterday, Realme had an event to launch the global variant of Realme GT. The company has also teased its first-ever laptop and tablet – the Realme Book and Realme Pad. Realme has not fully announced these devices. Rather it just discloses the images of these devices.

Realme teases a Realme Book and Realme Pad

See Also: Realme Launches Luxury Smartphone GT 5G Worldwide

A prototype of the notebook was shown on stage and the spokesperson said that it will be designed with Realme fans in mind. The company also showed the render of a thin profile of the laptop along with two USB-C connectors, one likely used for charging as well. The company also launched a co-creation program that will get ideas from the community.

Additionally, the company’s CEO shared teaser images showing the Pad and the Book. Moreover, the tablet will come with flat edges and a slightly protruding camera module. And perhaps that’s the power button sticking out from near the left edge of the device.

Unfortunately, no other information was revealed by the company. We also do not know the exact launch date of these devices. But we are pretty sure to get these by the end of this year.

Check Also: Realme X9 Pro to Launch with A Snapdragon 870 Chipset



