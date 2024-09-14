Realme Teases New Camera Control Button: A Rival to Apple’s iPhone 16 Feature?

In a recent Weibo video, Chase Xu, Realme’s Vice President and CMO, teased a new pressure-sensitive Camera Control button on an unannounced Realme phone. The Realme camera button bears a striking resemblance to Apple’s Camera Control key found on the iPhone 16 series. However, Realme seems poised to deliver its own take on this innovative technology.

The new button isn’t exactly a physical button. However, it’s a pressure-sensitive area fitted with a precise haptic motor, emulating the feel of pressing a real button. According to Realme’s Vice President, this feature will allow users to launch the camera instantly and control different functions, including zoom, with just a touch. It is pertinent to mention that the demo in the video appeared slightly less polished than the iPhone’s version. The Realme phone looks like a pre-production sample with improvements expected before its official launch.

Is the Realme Camera Control Button Inspired By iPhone 16?

According to Xu, Realme’s new feature uses technology similar to Apple’s Camera Control key, which has generated a lot of buzz in the tech world. However, he was quick to clarify that the upcoming device is not the highly anticipated Realme GT7 Pro.

Realme is reportedly working on bringing advanced camera controls to a wider range of devices. The full details about the device still remain a mystery, however, it’s clear that Realme has been developing this feature for some time and is nearing its release. The company’s push to offer camera-focused innovations on its smartphones will position it as a key player in mobile photography technology. So, are you excited to see how Realme stacks up against Apple’s iPhone 16 series? Do share with us in the comment section.

