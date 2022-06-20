Realme TechLife Watch R100 Launches on June 23

The Realme TechLife Watch R100, the smart watch is next after the launch of Realme C30 smartphone on the 20th June. The company plans to launch their watch on the 23rd of June.

The TechLife Watch R100 will have a 1.32-inch TFT color screen of 360 x 360 pixel resolution with a circular design and color display. The watch frame is made of aluminum alloy with a matte rear cover. The Watch R100 also sports two buttons similar to the Watch S and Watch S Pro, on the right side.

The Watch will be equipped with Bluetooth support for calling i.e. calls can be made when connected with a smartphone. The battery capacity of the watch is 380 mAh with a promise of seven days charge of typical use. It will give a full charge in just 2 hours.

The Realme company has confirmed two colors of the Watch R100. Though the colors ae not yet confirmed. The company has yet to confirm if they are going to sell the straps separately in different colors for the buyers to customize their watch as per their liking.

The launch is just three days away. Soon we will have the full details and in depth information of the performance of the watch.

